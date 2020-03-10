This client complains to pilot fish that the group strain mapped to his PC has disappeared. Fish remaps it and is occurring collectively along with his day.

Nonetheless fish hears once more from the patron, who now says he can’t get right of entry to a folder he used with the intention to enter. That doesn’t make sense to fish, and after some back and forth, he finds that the map throughout the client’s head needs adjusting. He’s been trying to open a folder that he should don’t have something to do with, and the folder he’s looking out for is one stage down, in each different folder nevertheless bearing the same establish as the one he’s trying to open.

