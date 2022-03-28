“It was so annoying”: Wayne Rooney shot Cristiano Ronaldo and called Rio Ferdinand arrogant

Rooney spoke of Cristiano Ronaldo

Wayne Rooney continues to give what to talk in England. The coach of Derby County of the second division of English football starred in a curious interview with the newspaper The Sun in which he talked about his relationship with some of the heavyweights of Manchester United, the club in which he became a legend.

The British striker and Cristiano Ronaldo they were teammates for five seasons in which they won three Premier Leagues, a League Cup, a Community Shield, a Champions League and a Club World Cup, however, the former international with the English team he did not hesitate to point all his cannons at him.

“Cristiano was so good and so fucking annoying at the same time. It’s probably not as good now, but it’s probably still just as annoying,” he said during an event held in the city of Manchester.

Regarding their relationship, Rooney could not help but remember an episode he experienced during the 2006 World Cup in Germany in whiche saw the red card during a duel between his team and that of CR7.

“He likes to throw himself. I had no problem with Cristiano at all. I talked to him in the tunnel. I told him: ‘I have no problem with being expelled’. I had been trying to get a yellow card for throwing the entire first part “he recounted.

In any case, he wanted to make it clear that they always maintained a cordial relationship as players of the Red Devils: “I am English, he is Portuguese. When we’re playing, I don’t give a shit. He was not my partner. But when we finished, we were partners again”.

Rooney and Ferdinand became two historical references for United (Action Images)

Rooney became one of the English team’s benchmarks after spending 13 seasons wearing red, almost the same amount as his compatriot Rio Ferdinand con 12who is also part of the club’s history.

“Ferdinand is top, but he is arrogant”, Wayne blurted out about his former teammate and added: “’You get paid to put the ball in, so do it,’ he told me. I answered him: ‘Do your job and give me or Cristiano the ball. Stop playing dumb’. Rio is top, but sometimes he forgot that he was a defender”.

He also had time to remember the stage he shared with Carlos Tevez: “For two years I loved playing with him. He used to pick him up from his house for Champions League matches and take him to the airport. We played and came back. Honestly, I think I talked to him for 30 minutes and he had no idea what he was saying. He just mumbled. Look, I’m not a great speaker and he thought “shit, he’s whispering and I don’t understand anything. It was fatal.”

Rooney assured that he signed for United for Ferguson (Reuters)

Finally, he referred to the first call he received from Sir Alex Ferguson when he took his first steps at Everton: “He tried to sign me when I was 14 years old. He was on the phone with my mom and dad. They told me: ‘Alex is on the phone, Manchester United want to sign you.’ I said, ‘Tell him to go to hell. I want to play for Everton’.

“Then, with the passage of time, I knew I had to play for Alex Ferguson. The reason I signed for United was Alex Ferguson.”

Before finishing, Rooney acknowledged that if after his successful career as a footballer, he chose to become a manager, it was to one day lead Manchester United: “I want to coach United. I know I’m not ready yet, but I have to make sure that one day it happens.”

