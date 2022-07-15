“It was the game in which I dehydrated the most”: Hulk revealed that he lost 6 kilos against Flamengo and experienced an ordeal in the anti-doping control

Hulk suffered severe dehydration in the elimination of Atlético Mineiro in the Brazilian Cup (Photo: REUTERS)

A real ordeal was the one that the Brazilian soccer player lived Givanildo Vieira de Souzabetter known as Hulkin the removal of Atletico Mineiro ante Flamengo in the round of 16 of the brazil cup. The striker of 35 years suffered dehydration in the match played this Wednesday at the Maracana Stadium and then he lived a nightmare in the anti-doping control after the match.

Hulk played the 90 minutes for the team Belo Horizonte in defeat by 2-0 in the second leg (global 3-2) that decreed his exit from the competition, but that was not the worst: the player himself acknowledged that he made an enormous physical effort and that lost 6 kilograms due to dehydration.

“Since I arrived at Atlético (Mineiro), this was the game that dehydrated me the most. Today I lost six kilos. I was tired. I started with 97 kilograms and ended with 91“commented in his meeting before the journalists to 3:50 in the morning at the exit of the stadium.

Hulk lost six kilos and spent four hours in anti-doping control after the match against Flamengo in the Brazilian Cup (Photo: REUTERS)

His departure from maracana was delayed because he had to face a marathon session in the doping control. “It was exhausting (anti-doping). He was tired. I stayed there for four hours, I drank 30 liters of water, but I had trouble urinating. Finally, it worked. Now is the time to go home, ”he added before the journalists who waited for him outside the stadium.

This delay caused Hulk missed the flight back to Belo Horizonte with the rest of the squad that is led by the Argentine Antonio Turco Mohamed and had to return very late in a private jet. Before getting on that plane, he also spoke about the elimination of his team: “We have to admit that we did not have a good game. Especially in the first half, we were way behind. But that’s it. There are days when things don’t happen, and it’s taking responsibility. Fix the things that need to be fixed. We have important competencies to look for.”

Beyond the tiredness, the famous attacker kindly stayed to chat with the press and also referred to his new match record with the Atletico Mineiro. “Get to the 100 parties in the shirt of such a big and respected club. I’m very happy. I wanted to leave with the classification or with a goal. But I will put my focus on the next matchesI want to play many more games with the shirt of the rooster”, he acknowledged.

Hulk reached 100 games with the Atlético Mineiro shirt (Photo: REUTERS)

Roberto Chiariphysiotherapist and medical doctor Atletico Mineiro, had previously explained that this dehydration process is common in the experienced player. “It sounds scary but it’s natural. Hulk sweats a lot, that doesn’t mean he’s badin fact the athlete who sweats a lot uses the most efficient mechanism to dissipate its body heat, which is through sweat. We realized that she had lost a lot of weight in a training session, thank God it was not five kilos, ”he commented. Chiari in an interview with TV Galothe official channel of the club.

After the fall in brazil cupthe Atletico Mineiro of Hulk will now concentrate on the Brazilian league, where it faces Botafogo it’s on sunday Nilton Santos Stadium. Also keep going on the Libertadores Cupwhere his next rival will be palm trees in the quarterfinals.

