It was the tallest and most luxurious residential skyscraper in the world, but now its owners in New York are living a nightmare

The 432 Park Avenue tower became the tallest residential building in the world in 2015. It has already been overtaken by a newcomer on New York’s Billionaire’s Row in midtown Manhattan, but it remains one of the buildings in most expensive apartments in the world.

The 426-meter-tall tower at 432 Park Avenue, which became the world’s tallest residential building in 2015, was the pinnacle of New York’s luxury condo boom half a decade ago., driven largely by foreign buyers looking for discretion and big profits. Six years later, the residents of the exclusive tower are now at odds with the developers – and each other – making it clear that not even the multi-million dollar prices guarantee a trouble-free life.

The skyscraper, which stands out with its slender frame in the tangle of buildings on the island of Manhattan, cost $ 3.1 billion to build. Among its best-known residents are Saudi mogul Fawaz Alhokair, who bought a penthouse on the 96th floor for $ 88 million, and Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez., who bought an apartment in 2018 and a year later they put it for sale.

The skyscraper has apartments ranging from a single room (32.6 m²) to six bedrooms (766.9 m²). (StreetEasy)

Now, the owners of the imposing skyscraper designed by Rafael Viñoly told how the promises of luxury, gorgeous views, and faronic amenities turned out to be a fiasco.

Floods, cracks in the walls, faulty plumbing and terrifying creaks emanating from the walls … A very different panorama from the promised one.

According to a report by New York TimesComplaints have been mounting as engineering problems hit the narrow skyscraper.

Complaints from residents of the towering tower, a symbol of the luxury condo boom of the past decade, are highlighting the struggles inside one of the city’s most secret and exclusive towers.

On October 31, 2019, A resident was trapped in an elevator of the 96-story tower for nearly an hour and a half during high winds.

The owners also complained about loud noises like clicks and bangs in your homes, possibly because metal partitions are moving or air hissing through elevator shafts. And on the upper floors, the floods “are catastrophic.”

View from one of the skyscraper’s bathrooms.

Designed by New York-based Uruguayan architect Rafael Viñoly For developers Macklowe Properties and CIM Group, 432 Park Avenue was completed in late 2015. The project manager was international giant Lendlease.

In 2016, the buyer of 84B – an apartment that covers half the floor – reported a “catastrophic flood” that ended up damaging floors 83 and 86 as well. Disappointed, and outraged, he decided to get rid of it. The semi-flat was finally sold in 2017 for USD 44.6 million.

Two more devastating floods were recorded in 2018: On November 22, a flange detached from around a high-pressure water pipe that served the 60th floor, and just four days later another pipe failed on the 74th floor. There was so much water everywhere that it even flooded the shafts of two of the four residential elevators… In a premium building you had to queue to go up.

(StreetEasy)

“I was convinced it would be the best building in New York,” Sarina Abramovich complained to the NYT., one of the first residents of 432 Park. “They still sell it as a gift from God to the world, and it is not,” she insists indignantly.

Abramovich and her husband, retired oil and gas entrepreneurs, bought a 325-square-meter apartment there for almost $ 17 million in 2016. The luxurious property was intended to be their “second home,” closer to their children. adults who have lived in the city for years. But when move-in day came, neither the building nor the apartment were finished. “They put me in a freight elevator surrounded by steel plates and plywood, with a worker in a helmet,” she said, still annoyed. “This is how I went up to my luxury apartment,” he quipped.

View of 432 Park Avenue.

Problems worsened with use, and included “multiple floods.” On one occasion, water entered Abramovich’s apartment from several floors above, causing about $ 500,000 worth of damage.

He says that the nightmare does not end with plumbers and workers working in his house, but that there are days when he feels a terrifying “swaying in the wind”. The building, more than 300 meters can swing several inches on a day with normal winds.

On days with winds of 80 kilometers per hour, a tower of this type can move approximately 15 centimeters. In the rare case of gusts of 170 kilometers per hour, this structure could move up to 60 centimetersreported the New York Times.

The breathtaking view from the top of 432 Park Avenue in New York

By comparison, New York’s iconic Empire State Building, at 381 meters tall, is supposed to move about 2.5 centimeters in fast winds. In another example, Chicago’s Willis Tower, with a height of 442 meters, has a mean swing of 7 centimeters from its “true center.”

The building located between 56th and 57th streets of Park Avenue has all kinds of amenities: a private restaurant, gym, yoga and Pilates studio, sauna, party room, indoor pool and a movie theater. (StreetEasy)

Wind oscillation is especially pronounced in “pencil towers” ​​super-tall buildings that are also super-thin. In the case of 432 Park Avenue, the height-to-width ratio is reportedly 15: 1. Real estate website Curbed New York explained that “to put it in perspective, if you put a standard ruler on its end, it has a 12: 1 ratio.” Another simpler way to measure it: the Empire State Building is 129 meters wide, while 432 Park Avenue is just over 90 meters wide.

The owners of the apartments are faced with a dilemma, go ahead with their complaints but that these do not devalue the fortune they paid for their property (StreetEasy)

In a statement, Lendlease, the construction manager, said: “As a leading builder in the industry, Lendlease is always committed to delivering its projects safely and to the highest specified standards. We have been in contact with our client regarding some comments from tenants, which we are currently evaluating. We cannot give more details at this time as we are in the middle of this review. “

One of the companies in charge of the development of the project, CIM Group, assured that the construction and design of the building was successful, so much so that all the apartments were sold quickly. “Like all new construction, there are some issues with maintenance”, The company told the American newspaper.

View of Central Park from a skyscraper apartment.

The photos of the real estate agencies show the luxury of the common areas of the building (StreetEasy) (StreetEasy)

(StreetEasy)

But although builders and developers do not assume errors, Viñoly himself apologized in 2016. He spoke of “gaffes” in the tower’s interior design but declined to comment further.

The most common complaints have to do with noise. Residents hear the metal partitions moan between the walls as the buildings sway. In addition, they reported the ghostly hiss of air rushing through doorways and elevator shafts… Homeowners meetings are explosive at 432 Park Avenue.

