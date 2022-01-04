It will arrive under the Ryzen 7000, the company’s flagship for this 2022, although it will be requested

AMD performance the last 5 years it has been spectacular. The American company went from being the cheap and low-resource option compared to a plethora of Intel to being a worthy competitor in today’s market for PC components with their Ryzen and Radeon RX. CES 2022 (Consumer Technology Association) started today, the quintessential hardware and software event that takes place in a somewhat tricky situation for the world of PCs and components.

However, AMD has come out to get muscle with its next Zen 4 chips after about two years since the launch of its Ryzen 5000 series, its latest processors under the Zen 3 architecture. After Intel’s comeback with its twelfth generation of processors under 10 nanometers, AMD strikes back with 5 nanometers, socket AM5 and compatible with PCIe Gen 5 and DDR5, all accompanied by its new processor.

We talked, how could it be otherwise, the rumored and a thousand times filtered AMD’s Ryzen 7000, presented by company CEO Lisa Su at the event taking place in Las Vegas. In addition to the obvious news, AMD has ensured that the AM5 socket format will be compatible with current socket AM4 heatsinks, so that users who make the leap to this new generation will not have to replace their refrigeration.

Unfortunately, Ryzen 7000 under its Zen 4 will wait until the second half of this year 2022. In fact, if something can be attributed to the American company, it is that it has been rather grim reaper in words and has not advanced details on the design of the Zen 4 architecture. Of course, in terms of performance, AMD has shown a demo of Halo Infinite running at a speed of 5.0 GHz in all its cores.

Ryzen 7 5800X3D, the short-term bet





However, AMD has announced a new high-end processor model for this spring: the Ryzen 7 5800X3D. This new CPU makes use of 3D V-Cache technology and is built bass zen 3, running at between 3.4 GHz and 4.5 GHz with a TDP of 105 W.

For the moment, results in videogames are scarce and may vary once they are officially launched, but the company anticipates that we will enjoy a 36% higher performance compared to the Ryzen 9 5900X in titles like Watch Dogs Legion with all graphics settings maxed out. These tests have been carried out with a Ryzen 7 5800X3D, accompanied by a RTX 3080 at 1920x1080p resolution