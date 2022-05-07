“It would be my mistake”: Alexis Vega denied interest in playing in Europe after renewing with Chivas

Alexis Vega will play for Chivas until 2024 (Photo: Twitter/@Chivas)

The Chivas fans received one of the best news in the week prior to playing the playoff match against the Pumas of the National University. Alexis Vegathe best player on his team, extended his contract until 2024 and denied interest in leave the ranks of the team in exchange for leaving for an institution in Europe in the short term.

During a press conference one day before the playoffs, the number 10 of the Chivas revealed his good mood, as well as the comfort he has experienced under the shelter of the Tapatios. Although he did not abandon his intention to venture into the best soccer in the world, he assured that if he does not have such an opportunity he would like to continue with the rojiblancos.

“I think that it would be my mistake to have signed and be thinking of going to EuropeI think that if I signed it is because I want to be here, representing these colors. The dream is still intact. I’ve had that since I can remember, since I started playing soccer, but I know that playing well here, playing good games, Chivas is going to catapult me to be able to go to an important team in Europe”, he assured before the media.

The striker would have become the player with the highest salary in the history of the team (Photo: Twitter/@Chivas)

The words of Alexis Vega They are an incentive for the board, the players and the fans. And it is that in one of the most irregular tournaments under the command of Marcelo Michel Leaño, the permanence of the striker was not guaranteed. According to Ricardo Peláez himself, sports president of the institution, there were various difficulties in the agreements that delayed the definitive signing.

The prolonged period of negotiation was not for less. Since his arrival to the team, the Chivas offense experienced a remarkable improvement. As of the Closing Tournament 2019, the native of Mexico City has been present with 18 goals and 17 assists. In fact, at Guard1anes 2021 he participated in 15 of the 23 goals scored by his club in the contest.

These figures, as well as the outstanding performance shown in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics they made him be in the center of the spotlight. Even, Erick Gutierrez, who currently plays for PSV Eindhoven in the Eredivisie, considered that he has the quality to venture into European football. The statement emerged in April 2022, eight months before Vega’s contract with the Flock expired.

Alexis Vega was instrumental in obtaining the bronze in Tokyo 2020 (Photo: Matthew Childs/REUTERS)

In that sense, given the latent interest in renewing the bond with the player, and in order to prevent his departure without leaving money in the club’s coffers, the board and Amaury Vergara made an effort to maintain it. In exchange for putting his signature on the new contract, the Olympic medalist will receive almost triple the salary, that is, about USD 5 million or MXN 100 million until 2024.

“He is one of the best players in Mexico, I repeat it. He has great soccer conditions, he loves the institution and the institution loves him. The most important thing is the love of the fans, because few have that quick identification with the fans. The fans love Alexis and Alexis loves the institution and, therefore, 40 million fans”, declared Ricardo Peláez during the renewal.

Amid optimism for the signing, Vega and the Flock will have their next challenge against the Pumas. On Sunday, May 8, they will receive a visit from the residents of the capital at the Akron Stadium to define the team that will qualify for the Mexican soccer league. Although the emotional moment belongs to the rojiblancos, the university students could surprise under the command of Andrés Lillini.

