Italian TV Industry Mourns Late Lux Vide Head of Drama Sara Melodia

As 2020 involves an in depth, Italy’s TV business is mourning the latest loss of life of Sara Melodia, who was head of drama at Italy’s outstanding TV manufacturing firm Lux Vide, the outfit behind “Medici,” “Devils” and the upcoming high-end “Leonardo” sequence.

Melodia, who died of most cancers on Dec. 2 at 46, had been instrumental to the quantum leap that Lux — and, by extension, Italian TV as a complete — has made within the worldwide market over the previous decade.

Born in Milan, the place she studied screenwriting and manufacturing on the Università Cattolica, Melodia began out at Lux in 1999 as a junior story editor, reducing her tooth first on historical Rome mini-series “Augustus” after which on “Don Matteo,” the hit native present a couple of crime-busting priest that launched in 2000 and nonetheless reaps stellar scores on public broadcaster RAI 20 years and 12 seasons later.

In 2007, when Lux was in search of to interrupt out of nationwide confines with skeins that would play on premium cable TV within the U.S., Melodia was entrusted with shepherding Lux/Lifetime mini-series “Coco Chanel,” directed by Canadian helmer Christian Duguay. Lux CEO Luca Bernabei fondly recollects how Melodia was hellbent on getting Shirley MacLaine to play the pioneering French designer for her first huge mission as an govt producer.

“She travelled to the U.S. to persuade the co-producers [Lifetime Network] to completely change the script,” says Bernabei, who provides that “the clincher” in getting MacLaine on board “Coco” because the lead was “the work Sara had carried out on the story.” MacLaine (pictured with Melodia) scored noms for a Golden Globe, an Emmy and a Display Actors Guild Award for that position.

“A narrative assembly with Sara was like enjoying tennis with a grasp,” says U.S. showrunner Frank Spotnitz (“The Man in The Excessive Fort”), who first labored with Melodia on Lux’s groundbreaking “Medici” saga.

“She may take each thought you threw at her, and hit it again with equal or higher drive. She by no means missed a shot. However it wasn’t a contest,” Spotnitz notes. He additionally factors out that, in addition to her knack for storytelling, Melodia’s professionally-formed insights into music “had been simply as outstanding.” They made for her “nice and detailed notes” to composer Paolo Buonvino whereas engaged on the rating for “Medici,” which in 2016 broke scores data on RAI earlier than touring broadly.

Former RAI head of drama Eleonora Andreatta, who’s now vice president of Italian authentic sequence at Netflix, factors out that tlisted below are only a few folks wherever which have the power to “work on storytelling, on casting, together with negotiations, enhancing and even music.” And, she says, “nearly none of them has the center, the soul, the humor, the braveness and the generosity of Sara.”

“For me it was a priceless reward having her as a sparring associate and as a good friend over my lengthy years at RAI, and my few months at Netflix,” Andreatta notes.



Francesco Arlanch, a longtime Lux head author and story editor who labored with Melodia on many exhibits together with “Medici” and hit Italian medical drama “Doc – Nelle Tue Mani,” additionally remembers Melodia as an all-round inventive producer who may at all times discover the “weak spot” in a screenplay –– she was “surgical about that,” he says –– and likewise curated all product “up till the final tweak within the enhancing.”

Sony Photos Tv is now creating a U.S. adaptation of “Doc” that Italian media have praised as being a mixture of “Home” and “The Good Physician,” albeit with a particular aptitude. SPT and Lux are additionally companions on the upcoming lavish “Leonardo,” which Melodia was instrumental in bringing to display. The drama, which was shot throughout lockdown, stars Aidan Turner because the Renaissance genius and is co-produced with Spotnitz, who served as showrunner.

Melodia is survived by her three kids, Maddalena, Benedetta and Filippo Maria and by her husband Lorenzo.