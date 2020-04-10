Italy confirms first 2 cases of coronavirus: prime minister



Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte mentioned on Thursday that two cases of coronavirus had been confirmed in Italy, the first within the nation because the outbreak in Wuhan, China.

Two Chinese language vacationers who have been visiting Italy had contracted the virus, Conte mentioned. Checks have been being made to reconstruct the trail of the 2 individuals to keep away from additional dangers.

The pinnacle of the nationwide institute for infectious ailments mentioned their situation was good.



“We now have two confirmed cases of coronavirus in Italy,” the prime minister instructed a information convention, including that the federal government had determined to shut air site visitors to and from China.

“So far as we all know we’re the first nation within the EU to undertake such a measure” Conte mentioned.

A cupboard assembly has been referred to as on Friday to determine additional measures, Conte mentioned.

On Thursday, the World Well being Group declared that the coronavirus outbreak that has killed 170 individuals in China constituted a world public well being emergency.











Each Chinese language vacationers have been in an isolation unit of Rome’s Spallanzani institute, a middle specializing in infectious ailments and viruses.

“The 2 individuals have been underneath remark within the hospital since yesterday … The prognosis was licensed by the Nationwide Institute of Well being,” mentioned Giuseppe Ippolito, scientific director of the Spallanzani institute.