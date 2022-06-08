Italy defeated Hungary and Germany equalized with England: the whole day in the Nations League

*Highlights of Italy’s win over Hungary in Cesena

Italia got a hopeful victory in his new cycle by defeating 2 a 1 a Hungary in Cesenawith which it remains undefeated in the complicated group 3 of the first category of Nations League UEFA, where it is also the sole leader.

Nicolo Barella y Lorenzo Pellegrini advanced in the first half to Azurewhile Gianluca Manciniagainst, allowed him to shorten the difference to the Magyar cast.

This win allows Italia summar 4 points After the first two days of Grupo A3since last Saturday he had tied 1-1 in Bologna contra Germany.

For its part, Hungarywho surprised the English (1-0) on the first day, is left with three points, in second place in the group, given that Germany (2 points) drew 1-1 at home against the British team, last with one point.

Beyond the situation in the area, this victory has a symbolic value for a Azure in the process of reconstruction. The national team still has the recent trauma of having left out of the World Cup in Qatarfalling in a playoff duel against North Macedoniaand last Wednesday suffered another hard blow against Argentina on the Final, the duel between the champions of South America y Europa.

The good start in Nations Leaguewhere the set Roberto Mancini has already applied a renewal of the squad and has given opportunities to new players, it allows to recover the illusion.

Secondly, Germany e England points were distributed in Munichin a duel that had begun with both Jonas Hofmann for the germansand concluded with the cry of Harry Kane, who sealed the final 1-1 through a penalty two minutes from the end. On Saturday, on the third day, the Three Lions will host Italy, while the team will move to Puskas Arena de Budapest to face Hungary.

*This was the equality between Germans and English in Munich

For League B, in the city of Zenica, Bosnia Herzegovina win a 1 a 0 a Rumania with goal of Smail Prevljaky to reach the top of group 3. for the same area, Finland is in second place, only by goal difference, after beating by 2 a 0 a Montenegro with two goals Joel Pohjanpalo, in the duel played in the Helsinki Olympic Stadium.

*The Turkish monologue ended with a resounding 6-0

In the C League, Turkey settled on the tip of the Group 1 after beating for 6 a 0 a Lithuania with two goals Dogukan Sinik, other two of Serdar Dursun and the rest of Yunus Akgun and Halil Dervisoglu. In the same key Luxembourg reached second place by winning by 1 a 0 a Faroe Islands, with a bit of Gerson Rodriguez.

*The images of the triumph of Luxembourg

