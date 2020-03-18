Italy has a world-class health system. The coronavirus has pushed it to the breaking point.

“I’ve on no account noticed such a lot of different individuals die together before my eyes,” acknowledged a nurse from a few of the main hospitals in Bergamo, a city in northern Italy.
39 minutes in the past
Information Articles
“I’ve on no account noticed such a lot of different individuals die together before my eyes,” acknowledged a nurse from a few of the main hospitals in Bergamo, a city in northern Italy.
Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.
Add Comment