“Italy is Milan!”: Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s effusive speech and final reaction that caused madness in the locker room

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s emotional speech after being champion with Milan

I may have just disputed 23 parties throughout the campaign, but Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been without a doubt the spiritual leader of the AC Milan who won his first title in the A league italian in 11 years after being imposed by 3-0 on the last day at Sassuolo. The 40-year-old Swedish striker, who had already won a league with the Rossoneri in his previous stage, was once again a key player.

The importance that Ibrahimovic has for the locker room was reflected in a speech he gave to his teammates after the victory achieved on his visit to MAPEI Stadium with a double of Olivier Giroud and another annotation Franck Kessie. Once sealed the Scudettothe experienced soccer player took the floor to thank everyone for the effort.

“Call everyone, everyone in the room”asked Zlatan at the beginning of the video that was broadcast hours after the coronation on the club’s social networks. All the players came, including some leaders, who attended the speech of their greatest figure.

All the AC Milan players listened very carefully to Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

“Friends, don’t worry, it’s not a farewell… Boys, when we had started the first day, when I arrived, when the others arrived, they did not believe much in all of us. But when we understood that we needed more sacrifice, believe and work. When that happened, we became a group. And by being a group, we achieved what we have done. Now, we are champions of Italy. First, he wants to thank all the players. A round of applause,” he said. Ibra.

Then, he closed his speech with a thank you to the leaders and a rallying cry: “And now we want to speak on behalf of the leaders. We want to thank you Paolo Maldini, Ricky Massara and Ivan Gazidis. It has not been easy. But we have been a real group in this session. As in the beginning of the campaign, no one believed in us, but through these principles we became stronger. I’m so proud of all of you. Now I ask you a favor. Let’s celebrate like champions because Milano is not Milan… Italy is Milan!.”

Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates with the Serie A trophy and a cigar (Photo: Reuters)

The last sentence of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who knocked a table to the ground, generated total madness in the locker room. All the footballers of the cast directed by Stefano Pioli They began to sing and jump with euphoria inside the dressing room. Ibrahimovic perhaps he did not have as much participation on the court in this campaign. For example, he was able to score a fourth goal to seal the title but his header was disallowed for offside. However, his words have been fundamental to the winning mentality of his team.

