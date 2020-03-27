General News

Italy records 969 coronavirus deaths dashing hopes of turnaround

March 27, 2020
Nation moreover turns into 2nd to overtake China within the case of normal choice of infections

Italy has recorded its single largest soar in coronavirus deaths, saying that 969 people have died from Covid-19 over the past 24 hours.

Seemingly speeding hopes the velocity of an an infection could be flattening there, Italy moreover changed into the second nation to overtake China within the case of the choice of coronavirus infections, attaining 86,498 cases. That included 66,414 current infections, up 4,401 from Thursday.

