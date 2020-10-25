Italy Shutters Movies Theaters Through November 24

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Sunday introduced new measures to curb the unfold of COVID-19 that fall wanting a complete lockdown, however embody shuttering the nation’s film theaters beginning on Monday by means of Nov. 24, barring additional problems.

Although the federal government’s resolution was anticipated – as coronavirus infections in Italy rose on Sunday to a brand new each day report of 21,273 infections and 128 deaths – the nation’s exhibitors group ANEC instantly protested the pressured closures of cinemas, firing off an open letter to the prime minister voicing their “disapproval” and underlining the transfer’s “devastating affect” for his or her enterprise.

The brand new measures introduced on Sunday additionally contain closing dwell theaters, gaming halls and gymnasiums outright, whereas bars and eating places should shut after 6PM. A nightly curfew can even be in place.

Italy, which was initially the European nation hit hardest by the pandemic, and the primary to enter lockdown in March, has since bounced again comparatively properly. The nation hosted the Venice Movie Competition in September, the primary main fest to happen a a bodily occasion.

Film theaters reopened in Italy on June 15 with social distancing between seats. However cinemas have been struggling to do greater than 25% of their pre-pandemic enterprise partly as a consequence of a dearth of Hollywood titles, following “Tenet” in September.

This weekend’s prime grossing titles have been Italian teen drama “Sul Più Bello,” Gerard Butler’s sci-fi thriller “Greenland,” and native black comedy “The Predators” by Pietro Castellitto, a latest Venice fest prizewinner.

Now the large worry for exhibitors is that the present shuttering of cinemas might be prolonged to the Christmas season which the Italian trade was collectively hoping might mark a turning level of types.

Of their open letter to Giuseppe Conte, ANEC mentioned that extending the closures past Nov. 24 would quantity “to a loss of life sentence for Italy’s complete exhibition sector.”

Addressing Italians on Sunday, Conte tried to placate these fears by saying mentioned the federal government has determined to implement restrictions now in hopes of flattening the curve within the subsequent few weeks to make for a “serene” Christmas.

However the prospect that Italy’s movie trade might miss out on Christmas earnings looms.