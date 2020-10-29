Italy v England | Watch Six Nations on TV, live stream, kick-off time

England choose up their Six Nations 2020 marketing campaign at a last day showdown with Italy in Rome.

Eddie Jones’ males are the favourites to assert the title with a beneficial match-up on the final day of the marketing campaign.

If England beat Italy by a convincing margin – to assert a bonus level – they simply want France to place up a battle towards Eire within the final of the Six Nations fixtures on Tremendous Saturday.

Eire are in prime spot, a degree forward of England, however ought to England demolish Italy with the anticipated stage of confidence to safe a bonus level, Eire would in all probability must do the identical towards a way more stern France facet.

What time is Italy v England?

Italy v England will kick off at 4:45pm on Saturday thirty first October 2020.

What channel is Italy v England?

Followers can tune in to observe the sport totally free on ITV from 4pm.

The way to live stream Italy v England

You may as well live stream the match by way of ITV Hub on a spread of units together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Hearken to Italy v England on radio

Audio commentary of the sport shall be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Italy v England staff information

The Italy v England staff information is but to be introduced however we’ll carry you the most recent data as soon as it’s launched.

Italy: TBC

England: TBC

Italy v England prediction

England have a easy job this weekend: win huge.

Italy are the whipping boys of the event, having conceded 144 factors in complete over 4 video games and failed to attain a single level in two of their 4 outings.

Italy’s common consequence on this event to this point is a 36-10 defeat, and that’s precisely the consequence England want. They’ll get it.

Prediction: England win

