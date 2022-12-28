Italy warned that almost half of the people who arrived on flights from China tested positive for coronavirus (REUTERS)

The Italian Ministry of Health alerted that in some airports in the country, almost half of the travelers who arrived on flights from China they gave COVID-19 positive. This measure led the authorities to restore mandatory PCR tests to all passengers entering from the Asian country.

“I have ordered the mandatory performance of Covid-19 antigenic smears, and the corresponding sequencing of the virus, to all passengers from China who transit through Italy”, commented the Minister of the Health Portfolio, Horace Schiallaci.

“The measure is essential to guarantee the surveillance and the detection from possible variants of the virus in order to protect the Italian population”, he added in a context of great uncertainty Since the regime of Beijing preserves the contagion data with a great secrecy and that makes it impossible to correctly monitor the evolution of the virus at a global level.

Malpensa airport in Milanwhere a large part of the country’s air traffic is concentrated, is one of the places where the positivity rate gave higher in recent days, according to sources from the Lombardy region and from what introduced the controls this Tuesdayone day before it was decreed throughout the country.

In Milan, the measure came into force one day before it was arranged at the national level (REUTERS)

There, the measure will be extended, at least, until January 30, mentioned the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

So far, the authorities have not detected worrisome variants among these cases but they have been uneasy about the high number of tests with positive results by these travelers.

“Surveillance and prevention, through sequencing, are essential to detect any new variant that may be cause for concern and that is not currently circulating in Italy,” explains a statement released in recent hours.

Since the end of last week, the steering committee of the Higher Institute of Health has been meticulously monitoring the situation and the evolution of infections in China.

So far no worrisome variants have been detected but authorities continue to evaluate positive tests (Getty Images)

In Romathe Leonardo da Vinci-Fiumicino International Airport has already launched the testing and the corresponding isolation protocol of those with the disease.

“The tests will be carried out on a regular basis, under the supervision of the Spallanzani Institute and with the support of the regional outpatient clinics. We must not let our guard down, the latest news about the covid push us to keep our attention high, ”he commented Alessio D’Amatohealth councilor for the Lazio region in a statement.

At the start of the pandemic, in 2020, Italy was the first western country to register positive cases and a rapid worsening of the health situation, which resulted in thousands losing their lives.

In recent weeks, China relaxed its COVID-Zero measures (REUTERS)

In recent weeks, a wave of protests has led the Beijing regime to ease its security measures. COVID-Zero.

However, the low vaccination rate and the suspension of tests and registration of the positive cases led to the fact that in a few days the health situation in the country was overwhelmedwith saturated hospitals, insufficient medical supplies and staff, and even long lines at crematoriums due to the large number of deaths from the virus.

Hospitals in China are overwhelmed (AFP)

The Asian giant even ordered the end of the quarantines for travelers, decreed that only those whose deaths present some respiratory deficiency will be considered dead by COVID and mentioned that it will report the evolution of its figures every week or every month.

USA He was one of the great critics of these measures adopted by China, which, in turn, has been reluctant to disclose information about the cases, which could make it difficult to detect new variants that complicate the world’s health situation.

