Italy’s Groenlandia Launches Unit Dedicated to Female Filmmakers

Italy’s increasing manufacturing firm Groenlandia — the shingle behind ITV’s “Romulus” skein and up to date Netflix Italian authentic movie “The Unimaginable Story of Rose Island” — is launching a groundbreaking new unit devoted to girls administrators and writers.

Known as Lynn, the brand new female-driven label is a primary for Italy. They’ve partnered on a characteristic movie with Amazon Studios and on one other film with RAI Cinema.

Initiatives in varied levels within the Lynn pipeline comprise romantic comedy “Blackout Love” (pictured), toplining rising Italian star Anna Foglietta, who served as grasp of ceremonies on the 2020 Venice Movie Pageant.

In “Blackout Love,” which is being directed by first-timer Francesca Marino, Foglietta (“Excellent Strangers”) performs the coach of a feminine volleyball workforce whose love life is disrupted by the arrival of an outdated flame. Taking pictures began in December on the pic, which is being produced by Lynn with financing from Amazon Studios.

Lynn has teamed up with RAI Cinema on one other characteristic, titled “September,” directed by first-timer Giulia Steigerwalt, a teen romancer that expands from her eponymous prizewinning quick. “September” is now in publish.

An animated TV sequence titled “YU” can be in manufacturing by way of the Lynn label, directed by Marta Bencich, who’s a co-founder of Bologna’s Some Desire Cake lesbian movie fest.

Fabia Fleri, a former manufacturing exec at Italy’s distinguished TV and movie firm Taodue, is accountable for the Lynn line-up. She is working underneath the supervision of Alessia Polli, a former drama exec at Domenico Procacci’s Fandango, who’s now a mission supervisor at Groenlandia, and Italian novelist Eleonora Marangoni.

Rome-based Groenlandia is headed by director-producer Matteo Rovere, whose directing credit embody “Romulus” — each the movie and the TV sequence — and Sydney Sibilia who most lately directed “The Unimaginable Story of Rose Island.”

Apart from these titles, Groenlandia’s current output consists of Leonardo D’Agostini’s extensively exported soccer comedy drama “The Champion,” starring Stefano Accorsi, and Ludovio De Martino’s actioner “The Beast,” co-produced with Warner Bros. and now streaming globally on Netflix.