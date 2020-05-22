Italy’s Marco Bellocchio Delves Into History After ‘The Traitor’ – Variety

Italian auteur Marco Bellocchio, not too long ago the large winner at Italy’s David di Donatello awards with elegant mob drama “The Traitor,” is busy with a trio of initiatives involving private and likewise nationwide historical past, all shepherded by his now common producer Simone Gattoni.

Gattoni, accomplice with Bellocchio in Rome’s Kavac Movie, and amongst Variety’s 10 Producers to Watch final 12 months, is driving excessive after the Davids — “The Traitor” having received six statuettes together with greatest image and director — and ramping up a sturdy slate of movie and TV initiatives in numerous levels, to be directed by a mixture of veteran names corresponding to Bellocchio and Gianni Amelio (“Open Doorways”), in addition to youthful, rising Italian helmers. Most of those initiatives are being mounted by Kavac in tandem with different outstanding Italian and European producers.

Essentially the most superior challenge on the Kavac slate is Bellocchio’s “L’Urlo” (“The Scream”), a really private documentary centered across the suicide of the director’s brother, Camillo Bellocchio, in 1968.

“It’s like a chilly case,” says Gattoni, describing a reconstruction a few years later of the circumstances that led to the tragic act, and likewise “Marco’s inquiry into himself” because of the “very deep ties” between the twins.

“The Scream” options some voice-over narration from Marco Bellocchio and many archive materials together with Tremendous eight footage of Camillo Bellocchio shot throughout a vacation and on different events by his greatest buddy. There are additionally clips from a number of Bellocchio characteristic movies that handled the topic of suicide, corresponding to “Salto New Vuoto” (“A Leap into the Void”) (1980), starring France’s late nice Michel Piccoli, and “Gli Occhi, La Bocca” (1982), additionally that includes Piccoli. The doc is now in publish, which means it may floor at Venice in September.

Bellocchio can be in prep on the beforehand introduced restricted TV sequence “Exterior, Night time,” concerning the 1978 kidnapping and assassination of former Italian Prime Minister Aldo Moro by Purple Brigades terrorists, co-produced by Kavac and Fremantle unit The Residence with Rai Cinema on board. The sequence will have a look at the tragic Moro affair from a number of views, excluding these of any Purple Brigades terrorists.

Casting on “Exterior, Night time” was supposed to begin in March however was placed on maintain by the coronavirus pandemic.

In the meantime Gattoni and producer Beppe Caschetto, who led manufacturing on “The Traitor,” which was launched stateside by Sony, are creating Bellocchio’s subsequent characteristic, a drama for the worldwide market depicting “an essential piece of 19th century Italian historical past,” particulars of that are being saved beneath wraps.

In the middle of producing “The Traitor,” a biopic of the primary high-ranking member of the Sicilian Mafia — often known as Cosa Nostra — to interrupt the group’s oath of silence, Gattoni discovered rather a lot about Cosa Nostra. He realized that “there are many documentaries concerning the Mafia, however none that hint its historical past from the origins to the current day,” he says.

So Kavac is creating “Cosa Nostra,” a 10-episode documentary sequence for which Gattoni has enlisted veteran Sicilian journalist Francesco La Licata. The high-end Mafia doc is now being shopped to streamers.

Different initiatives within the Kavac pipeline:

– Subsequent Gianni Amelio characteristic. Amelio is thought internationally for titles such Oscar-nominated “Open Doorways” (1990) and “Stolen Youngsters,” which received the 1992 Cannes Grand Prix. Although he’s since veered a bit off the radar internationally, Amelio final 12 months struck field workplace gold at house with “Hammamet,” a portrait of disgraced late Italian Prime Minister Bettino Craxi’s closing years in Tunisia that grossed over €5 million ($5.5 million) domestically. With Amelio’s nonetheless undecided subsequent challenge, Gattoni will attempt for the esteemed helmer’s return to “larger worldwide scope,” he stated.

– “Pantera.” A coming-of-age drama set in Sardinia towards the backdrop of a tribal carnival ritual. Directed by second-timer Adriano Valerio, whose “Banat” (“Il Viaggio”) was within the 2015 Venice Critics’ Week, this pic has two Sardinian teenagers as protags who’re Romeo and Juliet-like lovers, but in addition entails “panthers and lifeless our bodies,” says Gattoni. He plans to begin taking pictures later this 12 months.

– “Milosh.” First-timer Nicola Sorcinelli, whose shorts have received a number of prizes, together with a David, is ready to shoot this drama about “violence in direction of girls.” It’s “a love story that turns right into a nightmare,” says Gattoni. Talks are underway for Kasia Smutniak (“Excellent Strangers,” “Devils”) to play the lead, based on sources.

– “Attenti Al Lupo” (“Watch out for the Wolf”) Carmine Amoroso, whose characteristic “Cowl Boy…The Final Revolution” and doc “Porn to be Free” each travelled internationally, is now in improvement on this drama concerning the persecution of homosexual males throughout Fascism, which for the primary time reconstructs instances of their confinement in jail camps.