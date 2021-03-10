Italy’s Nexo Launches Innovative Nexo Plus SVOD Platform

Italy’s Nexo Digital, the corporate identified internationally for co-producing and distributing theatrical occasion content material for the worldwide market, is launching an progressive subscription streaming platform in Italy devoted to a mixture of content material comprising motion pictures, opera, ballet and theater with long-term ambitions to develop the service past nationwide confines.

“We’ve got acquired greater than 1,500 hours of content material to create 9 worlds,” Nexo CEO Franco di Sarro advised Selection. These areas embrace art, cinema, classical music, dance, pop music, biography, historical past, present affairs and dwell efficiency.

Heading the extremely curated Nexo Plus SVOD service, which is launching right now in Italy, is former Sky Arts Italy programming supervisor and commissioning editor Giudo Casali. The fee might be €9.99 ($11.88) per 30 days. Some content material will even be offered on a TVOD foundation.

Nexo, which is understood globally for producing and distributing high-end artwork docs together with “Klimt and Schiele: Eros and Psyche, 1918-2018” and “Monet — Water Lilies: Magic Spell of Water and Gentle,” in addition to sports-themed product akin to “Pele – The Final Present,” might be commissioning unique content material for the service.

In Italy, Nexo Plus has solid partnerships with publishing government and filmmaker Elisabetta Sgarbi, founding father of distinguished Italian writer La Nave di Teseo; the Far East Movie Competition, which is among the many world’s high Asian cinema occasions and likewise operates a movie distribution arm; Feltrinelli Actual Cinema, the documentary manufacturing unit of distinguished Italian writer Feltrinelli; and Turin’s Scuola Holden movie college, based by best-selling writer and media character Alessandro Baricco. Nexo Plus even have a partnership with Germany’s Unitel GmbH, which produces and distributes filmed classical music performances.

Unique titles that Nexo Plus is itemizing at launch embrace Oscar-nominated doc “Honeyland”; ARTE-produced doc “The Goering Catalogue,” about artwork looted throughout World Warfare II by the second strongest Nazi after the Fuhrer; the 2020 Salzburg opera, music and drama competition; and a doc titled “Vaccines: 9 Classes in Science,” directed by Elisabetta Sgarbi which not too long ago screened on the Turin Movie Competition.

“Over the previous 10 years, we’ve labored on bringing area of interest content material to larger audiences within the theatrical area,” mentioned Di Sarro, pointing to Nexo Digital’s savvy in occasion theatrical releases in Italy and overseas. “This has allowed us to think about a brand new idea streaming platform,” he added. Di Sarro mentioned he’s eyeing increasing Nexo Plus past Italy if, as he firmly believes, the Italian service will get traction.