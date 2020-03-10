Italy’s RAI Counters Coronavirus With More Kids Shows, Amazon Gives Free Access in Lockdown Zone

Italy’s state broadcaster RAI is reacting to the nation’s coronavirus disaster by considerably growing the amount of content material for teenagers and teenagers taking part in on its channels in an effort to entertain and educate the thousands and thousands of scholars which can be holed up at house.

With faculties closed till at the least April 3 in the nation that’s struggling the worst coronavirus outbreak in Europe with a present dying toll of 366 — the best exterior mainland China –– broadcasters, and in addition streamers, are quick changing into a part of the collective survival effort.

RAI has introduced it has carved out a wider slot for youngsters and teenage fare on its generalist RAI2 channel that’s now providing a slew of animation exhibits resembling “Wendy” from U.Ok. studio Pink Kite and stay motion collection like Germany’s “Burg Schreckenstein,” in addition to plenty of native productions.

RAI’s devoted thematic channels for youngsters Rai Yoyo, for preschoolers, and RAI Gulp, for older children, are stepping up their provide of academic content material, together with animated collection resembling “Peppa Pig” proven in a model used to be taught English in addition to docs and different applications on artwork, music, historical past and science.

The pubcaster’s pre-existing RAI Scuola channel for academic help is quick producing new tailored programming and selling on-line education initiatives in tandem with the nation’s schooling ministry as Italy’s shuttered faculties start to experiment with e-learning.

RAI’s free streaming platforms RAI Play and Rai Play Yoyo are curating their kids’s choices by creating new devoted sections the place children’ content material is assembled by genres and sub-genres to advertise extra interplay with college age audiences.

RAI can be utilizing its channels in tandem with social media “to offer kids with right data in addition to serving to them to handle anxiousness and stress,” the pubcaster mentioned in an announcement.

In the meantime premium streamers in Italy are additionally becoming a member of the hassle, albeit with an eye fixed on neatly advertising and marketing their product. Amazon Prime Video on Monday introduced they’re providing their service without spending a dime in the nation’s so-called “purple zone” comprising the areas of Lombardy, Piedmont, Veneto and Emilia-Romagna, the place the federal government has imposed a lockdown and other people’s actions are constricted. Italians in these areas can merely go surfing and entry Amazon Prime without spending a dime robotically. And the identical goes for Telecom Italia’s TIM streamer and Mediaset’s Infinity TV platform.