Italy’s Serie B decided to stop its activity due to the increase in coronavirus cases

The advancement of the Omicron strain and the increase in coronavirus cases generates enormous concern about these hours in Europe. The world of sports has not been exempt from the setbacks that have arisen from the increase in infections and this Friday the Italy Serie B It has become the first case of a league that decides to temporarily stop its activity.

The large number of players who had tested positive for covid-19 they had already forced to postpone the games they were supposed to play Benevento-Monza Y Lecce-Vicenza for the second division tournament. Later, the competition authorities decided to also postpone the last two dates of the year, which were to be held on December 26 and 29. Activity is expected to resume on January 13.

Mauro Balata, president of Serie B, explained the reasons that led to this decision and gave details regarding how the postponed days will be recovered. “We have had problems with the Omicron variant, which affected several clubs, and after discussing the issue we decided to resume the tournament on January 13, when those two games will be recovered, while on the 15th and 22nd of that month the ones that were to be played in the period of Christmas ”, said the manager.

He also called for “greater coordination with local health authorities” with the aim of having “a single line that allows clubs to make decisions and work more calmly.”

In this way, and waiting for the sanitary conditions to improve, the date number 19 of the tournament, which was to be played on December 26, passed to January 15; and the twentieth, scheduled for December 29, will be played on January 22.

Pisa is the current leader of Serie B in Italy, with 38 points in 19 dates. It is followed by Brescia, with 34. These two teams are the ones that today would be getting the two direct promotions to Seria A, that is, to the first division. While Cremonese, Lecce, Benevento, Monza, Cittadella Y Frosinone they would play the playoffs for the third ticket to the highest category of Italian football.

