Italy’s TVCO Snags Argentine Comedy ‘El Padre de Mis Hijos’

Rome-based worldwide gross sales and manufacturing firm TVCO has scooped up gross sales rights to Argentine comedy “El Padre de Mis Hijos” (“The Father of My Sons”) which TVCO is presenting together with drama “El Silencio del Cazador” (“The Hunter’s Silence”) on the Malaga Spanish screenings (Nov. 17-20). Each are directed by Martin de Salvo and produced by Domenica Movies of Argentina.

“El Padre de Mis Hijos” facilities on Eva, who’s in her late 30s and is going through the stress of family and friends about lacking out on her peak child-bearing years. She turns into obsessed about having a toddler, however the issue is discovering an appropriate father.

“TVCO’s Vincenzo Mosca and Doménica Movies’ producer Pepe Salvia labored collectively up to now on a co-production challenge between Argentina and Italy that ultimately didn’t occur, however the skilled bond, borne from that have, paved the best way for a stronger skilled relationship,” stated TVCO head of gross sales, Simonetta Polese.

“‘El padre de Mis Hijos’ is a contemporary comedy centered round an emblematic feminine determine: a robust, impartial girl, performed by Mora Recalde, who paradoxically falls sufferer to her personal need for revenge towards cultural stereotypes,” she stated, noting: “It’s filled with humorous conditions and enriched with deeper social angles.”

De Salvo’s different movie, “El Silencio del Cazador” is the exact opposite of “El Padre…” in tone. Set in a nature reserve deep within the jungle of Misiones, a ranger is pitted towards a European settler who farms and hunts. Their clashing world views are exacerbated by the presence of the ranger’s spouse, who was as soon as the fiancé of the settler.

“It explores the battle between two reverse visions of life: the primary a extra conventional one, rooted within the territory, the opposite one trying in the direction of the longer term, embodied by two gifted stars of Latin American cinema, well-known each in Europe and the U.S.: Pablo Echarri and Alberto Ammann,” stated Polese. The actors shared the very best actor prize at this August’s Malaga Movie Pageant.

TVCO just lately picked up worldwide gross sales rights to Danish darkish comedy“The Penultimate,” by Jonas Kærup Hjort, simply earlier than its world premiere in competitors on the Tallinn Black Nights Movie Pageant.