ITBP car crashed because of dangerous climate, one soldier martyred and seven severely injured

Arunachal Pradesh Information: A jawan was once killed and 7 had been severely injured when a car wearing Military body of workers met with an coincidence on Wednesday morning because of inclement climate in Higher Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) mentioned. went.

Military car meets with coincidence because of inclement climate prerequisites in #Arunachal, @ITBP_official troops rush to the website online for improve and stabilize injured Jawans, one Jawan reported useless percent.twitter.com/vE9poJ8pd9 — DD Information (@DDNewslive) July 14, 2021

The coincidence took place between Pango and Palsi in Arunachal Pradesh. In keeping with the ITBP, the troops (mandated to protect the India-China border and deputed to Arunachal Pradesh) rushed there instantly and important remedy was once initiated within the attainable space for the injured squaddies.

“One jawan died, however seven severely injured had been taken to medical institution,” the ITBP mentioned. Additional information continues to be awaited within the subject.