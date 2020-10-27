‘Item dispute’: ECI responds to notice of MP Minister Imarti Devi in ​​48 hours

new Delhi: The Election Commission of India on Tuesday issued a notice to the minister of Madhya Pradesh and the contestant in the Assembly by-election, Imrati Devi, seeking a reply within 48 hours to make a controversial comment. The Election Commission has issued notice to BJP leader Imrati Devi for violation of model code of conduct. The ECI asked him to respond to the notice in 48 hours. Also Read – ‘Manusmriti’ controversy: Ruckus, actress and BJP leader Khushboo in custody over VCK MP’s controversial words

Let us know that during the bye-election of Madhya Pradesh Assembly, former Chief Minister Kamal Nath had called Jyotiraditya Scindia’s supporter and State Minister Imrati Devi an ‘item’ in an election meeting. Let me tell you that today, the Election Commission had asked former Madhya Pradesh CM and Congress leader Kamal Nath that the BJP’s use of the word ‘item’ against the woman candidate violated her advice regarding campaigning.

Let me tell you that Kamal Nath made this remark in an election rally a few days ago against BJP candidate Imrati Devi, after which the Election Commission issued a notice to him. BJP had reacted sharply to this comment of Kamal Nath.

After Kamal Nath’s disputed statement, Imrati Devi told media persons that Kamal Nath’s mother and sister would be items of Bengal, but I am not aware of it .. He is a man of Bengal, he does not have the decency to speak.

Imarti Devi had said, he is a man of Bengal, he came to Madhya Pradesh only to become the Chief Minister. He does not have the decency to speak, so what should that person be called? When he stepped down as Chief Minister, he went mad. Now we are roaming all over the state as crazy, so what can we do with that. He can say anything. My state is not a man, his mother and sister will be items from Bengal, so we know a little… A video of such statement by Imrati Devi went viral.