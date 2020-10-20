Item said to Madhya Pradesh minister, Rahul Gandhi said – I do not support Kamal Nath’s language

Wayanad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday expressed displeasure over the ‘item’ remarks against party chief Kamal Nath’s minister Imarti Devi in ​​Madhya Pradesh, calling it unfortunate. Gandhi, who came to Kerala on a three-day tour, told reporters here, “No one can behave in a manner that is vulgar against a woman.” Kamal Nathji belongs to my party. But I personally do not like this kind of language, the kind of language Kamal Nath used. I do not support it. This is unfortunate.” Also Read – Women’s Commission notice to Shivraj government minister, used to abuse Congress candidate’s wife

Addressing a gathering during campaigning for the by-election to be held on November 3 in Dabra seat of Gwalior, Kamal Nath on Sunday said that the Congress candidates are ‘ordinary people’ while their rivals are ‘items’. Protests started on his remarks and BJP leaders led by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan demonstrated against Kamal Nath. Also Read – Kamal Nath did not give vent to Rahul Gandhi’s displeasure, refused to apologize on statement containing ‘item’

The National Commission for Women also sought an explanation from former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath for her remarks. Chauhan wrote a letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, condemning Kamal Nath’s remarks and asked him to remove him from all posts in the party. Kamal Nath regretted his remarks and said that he had not said anything disrespectful. Also Read – Rahul Gandhi calls Kamal Nath’s ‘item’ statement unfortunate, says- ‘I don’t like this kind of language’

