General News

ITF forms player panels for lower tier professionals

April 21, 2020
1 Min Read

With lower-level athletes alleging lack of dialog with the World Tennis Federation amid the COVID-19 lockdown, the governing body on Tuesday launched the arrival of participant panels for those competing on its Worldwide Tennis Tour.

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment