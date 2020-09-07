ITI student commits suicide by hanging from fan due to PUBG ban

PUBG Ban In India: India has recently banned 118 Chinese applications including PUBG. Meanwhile, 21-year-old ITI student committed suicide in West Bengal due to not playing online game PUBG. Police said Pritam Halder, an ITI student, committed suicide in his house located in Purba Lalpur of Chakdah police station area. His mother Ratna told that Haldar went to his room after having breakfast on Friday morning. Also Read – West Bengal: 21-year-old student troubled by PUBG ban

He told, 'When I went to call him for lunch, his room was closed from inside. Even after repeated knocking, the door was not opened so I called the neighbors. When they broke into the door and entered the room, they found it hanging from the fan. 'Police said that they have registered a case of unnatural death.

Ratna claimed that her son was disappointed due to not playing PUBG BAN. Police said that after talking to the family, they feel that Pritam gave his life due to not playing mobile games. Significantly, on Wednesday, the government had banned 118 apps in China, including PUBG.

