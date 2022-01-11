ITR submitting date prolonged: Remaining date for submitting source of revenue tax go back prolonged once more, know the brand new date

ITR submitting date prolonged: Central govt source of revenue tax go back (ITR) The submitting date has been prolonged as soon as once more. Now source of revenue tax go back until March 15 (ITR Submitting Remaining Date ) will also be filed. Central Board of Direct Taxes ie CBDT used to be instructed through Evaluate Yr 2021-22 The due date for submitting source of revenue tax go back has been prolonged to March 15. On the finish of December final 12 months, the federal government had stated that there is not any proposal to increase the time limit for source of revenue tax returns and its final date is December 31, 2021.Additionally Learn – Source of revenue Tax Go back: IT Division deposited Rs 1.50 lakh crore in taxpayers’ account, test standing

It used to be instructed through the CBDT that during view of the difficulties being confronted through the taxpayers because of the location of Corona epidemic, the date of submitting ITR has been prolonged as soon as once more. It has additionally been stated within the notification that the time limit has additionally been larger because of issues being confronted all through e-filing of quite a lot of audit stories below the provisions of Source of revenue Tax Act 1961. Source of revenue tax payers will now be capable of document ITR until March 15, 2022. Additionally Learn – ITR Submitting Closing date: When you have now not been in a position to document ITR until December 31, then you definitely nonetheless have an opportunity, know right here

On attention of difficulties reported through taxpayers/stakeholders because of Covid & in e-filing of Audit stories for AY 2021-22 below the IT Act, 1961, CBDT additional extends due dates for submitting of Audit stories & ITRs for AY 21-22. Round No. 01/2022 dated 11.01.2022 issued. percent.twitter.com/2Ggata8Bq3 — Source of revenue Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) January 11, 2022

