It’s 2022 and Windows 11 couldn’t ‘rip’ a music CD. Until now

It is true that few of us used this utility, but the fact that it did not include it as standard has been most curious, reflecting to what extent Windows 11 has been an unfinished experiment by the firm. We refer precisely to the ability to make copies of a CD, something that was not yet found natively in the operating system and that Microsoft has recently added it.

The latest build for the Windows 11 Developer Program brings with it the ability to copy a CD natively through the Media Player app, in case you still missed the feature. However, it doesn’t support all formats yet, so it’s still another incomplete feature of the system.

Media Player is once again Microsoft’s preferred choice

As we were able to comment a few months ago, Media Player was updated to replace Groove Music once and for all, which did not end up convincing most users in Windows 10. In fact, until then, it was the default music application from Microsoft, until the company decided to rescue the name of Media Player.





Media Player continues to offer the classic functions of yesteryear, although with a more updated look, and in accordance with Windows 11 standards. However, it was not until now that the possibility of copying a CD natively was added, since to access this feature in Windows 11, we had to use a third-party program or resort to an older version of Media Player instead.

Since last March, Media Player was already compatible with CDs, which is saying something, and now, we can use our tray (if you still have one) to copy CDs. We can both copy and rip in AAC, WMA, FLAC and ALAC formats, although apparently, no trace of MP3. Along with this, we also have an option to modify the bitrate in which we want to make the copies.

For the playback of video files, it was the ‘Movies and TV’ app that opened these files by default. However, as of this update, Media Player will be, again, in charge of performing this task.

Although the feature has reached the dev channel, the company ensures that will be released worldwide later this month.

