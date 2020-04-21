General News

“It’s Brandon vs Wang”: Viewers react to BBC Two’s University Challenge finale

April 21, 2020
Viewers could be forgiven for feeling a way of déjà vu throughout final night time’s University Challenge finale on BBC Two, hosted by Jeremy Paxman.

Only a few years on from the epic showdown between rival contestants Bobby Seagull and Eric Monkman, Monday night time’s finale between Imperial School and Corpus Christi, Cambridge was all about two extra quiz giants set to go head-to-head.

Cambridge’s Ian Wang, nicknamed ‘Grandmaster Wang’ for his means to shortly establish 80s pop tunes, and Imperial’s Brandon Blackwell – a local New Yorker and veteran quizzer – had each already emerged as breakout stars on this yr’s collection, and the finale noticed their respective (all-male) groups battle it out for the grand prize.

The showdown was already being touted as “Brandon vs Wang” on social media, with viewers keen to see how they might fare in opposition to each other.

“Brandon vs Wang. It’s the Foreman vs Ali of televised nerdery,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

Nevertheless, the episode proved to be extra of an anti-climax for some viewers…

Throughout the first ten minutes, Imperial was up by 100 factors, whereas Corpus Christi was flailing on simply -5. By the top of the episode, Imperial had triumphed with 275 factors to their rival’s 105 factors.

Brandon posted on Twitter shortly after the finale, praising each his Imperial teammates and Cambridge rivals, and including that it “was wildly humbling & an excellent honor to meet Prof [Andrew] Wiles,” the famous mathematician who introduced Imperial with their trophy.

A number of viewers additionally took to Twitter to reward the episode’s unsung hero, Imperial’s crew captain Caleb Wealthy.

“All eyes had been on Brandon and Wang however this man Wealthy was on fireplace,” a fan posted on Twitter.

Wang additionally took to Twitter to supply “large congratulations to the Imperial crew who gave a stunning efficiency and who totally earned their win”.

Former University Challenge rivals Bobby Seagull and Eric Monkman have since gone on to turn out to be agency associates and even co-present TV collection – may this be the beginning of a gorgeous friendship between ‘Grandmaster’ Wang and Brandon?

