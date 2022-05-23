it’s dance, free and although it may sound strange, it’s taken from the manga

The work of Tatsuki Fujimoto It is something unknown and almost niche within the manga. Just like when I talked about the Shingeki no Kyojin game made by fans, you have to keep in mind that with the massification of the Shōnen in Japan, many works are overshadowed and it is its adaptation to the small screen, to animewhich give greater visibility to these works.

Chainsaw Man goes the same way, being one of the most curious and striking manga proposals, which this year will be brought to the small screen by the MAPPA study, who has already worked with P-Studio on the development of Persona 5 and its animations. In fact, taking the matter to the world of interactive entertainmentChainsaw Man is a work curiousthat we do not know very well if a possible adaptation would be viable -speaking, of course, of a larger budget and with a view to pleasing the general public-.

However, it is the study that is in charge of carrying out this task, it will always be the second, since the fans arrived before. Going back to Shingeki no Kyojin and his fan-gameChainsaw Man has a small video game, free y accessible to all. Bearing in mind that we are talking about a Shōnen where we can see Denji become a being with arms and a head crowned by a chainsaw, an adaptation of dance game it’s weird, yes, but it also maintains the style of the manga and, going further, it’s taken from the paper.

This title is developed by a trio of fans led by @NOTABENEDIQUE, project artist, and programmers @FATALITI and @VIShnya. This one is available on the independent video game distribution platform Itch.io completely free of charge and, best of all, it is not necessary to download it, since it is so light that we can make it work in our web browser. In fact, it may sound like a disadvantage. A game that can be played in Chrome? Yes, and that does not detract from the importance, friendliness and value of the trio’s work because, apart from other many positive aspects like the visual style pixel art which emulates the finishes of Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game by Ubisoft, is enormously funnyand today is what interests me most.





The work of this small group, apart from emulating those recreational dance where you had to press different buttons on the floor attending to those that appeared on the screen —which was adapted to the home video game with little memorable ones such as Dance Dance Revolution—; East Chainsaw Dance follows that same trail with up to two levels of difficulty, two characters to control —Kobeni and Denji himself—, and a total of 11 songs. The latter is perhaps the best of the game. It’s kind of obvious, I know. A dance game where the songs take the weight of their appeal? Well, but having songs as “meme meat” as Shooting Stars o We’re Number One and be able to perform a dance tremendously spectacularis what takes, street, our attention.

Chainsaw Dance is a little game that, whether you’re a fan of manga or “dance simulators”, you have to try, even if you’re as bad at it as I am

Controlling it is not synonymous with difficult and its complexity lies in the rain of icons that will appear on the screen, the score to achieve a perfect game and, above all, our reflexes. But,how is it related this with a manga as bestial as the one that crowns a man with a chainsaw-head? The truth is that although it seems like a very serious proposal, Chainsaw Man is pretty stupid —in the best sense of the word—, as a work that embraces ridicule and absurd humor even in the most serious moments. Although it is not spoiler itself, but we encourage you not to read the following lines until the next paragraph to avoid details, in the Chapter 86 we found the reference that became a meme itself with a sobbing Kobeni dancing in the face of Denji’s threats.





An atypical situation, although, ironically, very typical within the history created by Fujimoto itself, which has given birth to the first video game of Chainsaw Man, and that can never change. If you want to play, and I strongly encourage you to do so, know that both versions —the one executable in our system and in the browser— are the same, although the first one gives the most expert user the possibility of to import their own songs and even animations and visual styles for the protagonists.

Apart from this, the work of @NOTABENEDIQUE and his team is, above all, fun to try and even if it is a dance game, it is nothing to sneeze at. The game is available, again, completely free on its website where we can also to give the development team the amount we want. Regardless of whether we donate or not, we will be able to play without no limitation.