“It’s easier to complain”: Christian Horner lashed out at Mercedes for his claims against ground effect

Christian Horner stated that the teams that suffer from ‘porpoising’ should work to eradicate it without changing the rules (Photo: REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed)

The 2022 season of formula 1 has been marked by the return of ground effect to the new single-seater design, which suffer a fairly marked bounce every time they drive down a straightwhich is caused by air passing under the car at high speed.

Some teams have been able to better resolve this situation; however, others have not been able to deal with it in the best way without losing performance, which is why some representatives have already come out to express their complaints about it, mainly due to health issues in the pilots.

Lewis Hamilton’s scene after finishing the Azerbaijan GPin which he got out of the car with apparent signs of pain, was the one that officially triggered the controversy around the porpoisingwhich was accompanied by the words of the director of Mercedes, Toto Wolffwho has stressed the importance of doing something to solve a problem “that directly affects the spine”.

Regarding the widespread complaints from the Mercedes box, where the names of the driver himself have also appeared Hamilton y George Russellcame out the chief Red Bull Racing to give your opinion on it.

Toto Wolff and Christian Horner did not have the best relationship during the 2021 Formula 1 season (Photo: REUTERS)

“If I were their team leader I would tell them to complain as much as possible on the radio to make it a big deal, it’s part of the game,” he said. Christian Hornerin reference to the insistence of Mercedes to modify the minimum in the height of the car, something that would make teams that suffer from this problem more competitive.

Subsequently, the English manager stated that “there are ways to get rid of it (ground effect), even if it affects the performance of the car”, so he emphasized that Mercedes and the teams involved should work on it so that the controversy ends and they protect their own drivers.

“The easiest thing to do, we already know, is to complain for security reasons, each team has a choice”

Lewis Hamilton was the driver who suffered the most from the effects of porpoising at the Azerbaijan GP (Photo: REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed)

As if that were not enough, Horner explained that this problem does not affect the entire grid equally, so only in that case “should a probable change in the FIA ​​regulations be analysed”. “If it’s only affecting certain drivers or teams, that’s an issue everyone has to deal with.”, affirmed the boss of Red Bull Racing according to SoyMotor.

“The easiest thing is to lift the car, everyone has the option to do it. You can also put a larger floor as long as they want, but I think that is a problem for the technicians”, Christian continued, to end with a forceful message regarding what it would cause for the teams that have been able to solve it:

“There are certain cars that have some problems and others very few, but it would seem unfair to penalize those who have done a good job to end the rebound to help those who may have failed in that objective”

Red Bull leads the Constructors’ World Championship by 80 points over Ferrari after eight races (Photo: REUTERS/Christian Hartmann)

While this debate is being generated within the formula 1 and the FIAwith a strong pronouncement by various personalities, the changes could not be promptly brought about and sufficient support has not been confirmed to modify the regulations that were established a couple of years ago to improve competition.

In the meantime, teams will need to rectify performance issues quickly, as the Canadian Grand Prix It will be just a week after what happened in Azerbaijan, so it will be a hectic couple of weeks for all the teams.

KEEP READING:

They revealed how Max Verstappen ignored Red Bull to take advantage of Checo Pérez

The video that impacted Formula 1: Lewis Hamilton’s pain when he got off his Mercedes

Changes in Formula 1? A team would fire its driver for poor results after the next race