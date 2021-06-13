‘It’s excellent that Bhimrao Ambedkar isn’t alive, another way BJP would have known as him a supporter of Pakistan’

Srinagar: Amid complaint of Congress chief Digvijay Singh for his remarks on Article 370, PDP President Mehbooba Mufti stated that if the architect of the Indian Charter BR Ambedkar used to be alive nowadays, the BJP would have termed him as pro-Pakistan. Mehbooba stated that Article 370 used to be identified through the Charter drafted through Ambedkar however the Heart destroyed it. Considerably, this text, which gave particular standing to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, used to be made useless through the Heart in August 2019. Additionally Learn – West Bengal Elections: Sharad Pawar and Mehbooba Mufti congratulated Mamta Banerjee, stated this

The PDP leader’s observation got here amid complaint of Singh and the Congress over his remarks allegedly made through Singh over an audio chat on social media. Singh had reportedly stated that if voted to energy, his celebration would “rethink” the abrogation of Article 370 and grant of complete statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. To this, the BJP stated Singh’s remarks had been a part of a much wider development of Congress’ “collusion” with Pakistan. Additionally Learn – Mehbooba Mufti gave the impression ahead of ED, stated – Central businesses are being misused to silence the opposition

The PDP leader, who used to be BJP’s spouse in energy in Jammu and Kashmir for a while, tweeted, concentrated on her former best friend, “God bless Ambedkar isn’t alive nowadays, another way he’s additionally maligned through BJP through calling him a pro-Pakistan.” is completed.” Additionally Learn – India-Pakistan reconciliation procedure will have to get started from Kashmir: Mehbooba Mufti