‘It’s forbidden to take medicine in Islam, Shahrukh Khan should not have noticed in this day and age if he had taught his son in a madrasa’

Aryan Khan Information: In regards to the arrest of Aryan Khan, son of actor Shahrukh Khan in a drug similar case, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi, Nationwide Basic Secretary of Tanzeem Ulema-e-Islam, stated that "if the actor had studied in a madrasa, he should not have noticed these days. falls". He stated, "If Shahrukh Khan had skilled his son in a madrasa for a couple of days, he would have recognized in regards to the regulations of Islam and should not have needed to see these days. Any roughly intoxicant is against the law on this faith.

He stated, "Folks of the movie international aren't acutely aware of the orders of Islam. It's forbidden to take intoxicants in Islam and this factor may be taught and defined within the madrassa. Maulana stated, "It has additionally been stated in faith that if the kid falls into flawed actions, then the fogeys must attempt to deliver him at the proper trail by means of explaining him with love. If Shahrukh Khan had studied one thing in a madrasa, he would have discovered it."

He emphasised, "Even though for a couple of days, one should additionally obtain non secular instruction. If Shahrukh Khan didn't get a madrasa, he would have taken non secular schooling from the imam of a mosque close to the home. He must have made his son additionally acquainted with the foundations of Islam."

(enter language)