‘It’s going to cause a water conflict’: divisions run deep as filling of Nile dam nears

April 23, 2020
Regardless of Egypt’s fears of ‘hydro hegemony’ and points it’s going to annoy water shortages in Sudan, Ethiopia’s debatable dam mission is just about fruition

From his administrative middle in central Khartoum, Ahmed al-Mufti prepares every day for what he believes is the water battle to come back again.

This conviction led Mufti, a excellent human rights lawyer and water educated, to give up the Sudanese delegation that is negotiating Nile water issues with Egypt and Ethiopia.

