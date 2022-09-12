“It’s like removing a browser”: AceStream defends itself against the blockade of LaLiga and Telefónica

A few days ago we commented on the blocking of AceStream by LaLiga and Telefónica. It is an open-source player based on VLC Media Player that allows you to share streaming in a decentralized way. While its use goes beyond access to unauthorized football match broadcasts, It is no longer possible to access this platform directly in Spain. In fact, access to its official website has been restricted throughout the country.

Although we were aware of the reasons why LaLiga and Telefónica have decided to block its use, AceStream has ruled on the matter, assuring that no one from the organization had notified them of the blockand they have been alerted due to users.

AceStream defends itself against the blocking of its tool in Spain

From the TorrentFreak medium they have been able to contact AceStream, where those responsible for this tool have been able to offer their point of view regarding the situation that has recently arisen. Roman Morozyuk of Innovative Digital Technologies has reiterated the usefulness of his tool. And is that AceStream does not publish or host unauthorized content, but it is a neutral player in this aspect.

“Ace Stream is not a content provider or hosting service. We do not publish or store any video or audio content. This automatically excludes the possibility of us violating the copyright of the video or audio content.”





The official website of the tool was added to the list of URLs that have been blocked by the main Internet providers in the country. However, as AceStream insists, the very decentralized nature of the tool also means that this type of blocking should not be a viable option. Its managers maintain this decentralized character as its main attraction, although the owners of the retransmission rights do not coincide.

According to Morozyuk, nobody had warned them about the blockadesomething strange, since LaLiga and AceStream had already contacted previously about rights infringements.

“We did not receive any notification from LaLiga or any of its agents about said blocking of the site, and we found out by chance, from our users.”

The blockade by LaLiga is not the only problem

AceStream also has an Android app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play Store. Previously, LaLiga asked Google to remove it, something that ended up happening. However, from AceStream they contacted the giant arguing that the tool was falsely accused of copyright infringement. Finally, Google allowed the publication of this app in the store again.

LaLiga’s claim to remove the Android app contained screenshots of how this tool was used to access unauthorized football broadcasts. However, from the organization they did not clarify in the claim that used ‘illegal’ sources to upload this content to AceStream, which are not linked with the tool. For AceStream, deleting your player is like deleting a browser, as fraudulent sites can also be accessed through the browser.

In addition to LaLiga, AceStream has also had to face accusations from the Audiovisual Anti-Piracy Alliance (AAPA). This European body blacklisted AceStream along with other services that infringed copyright rights, such as IPTV platforms.

From AceStream they want to face this type of problem from the path of dialogue and without presenting any type of demand. They believe this is the best solution, and hope to resolve this situation “through mutual understanding and out of court,” Morozyuk admits.