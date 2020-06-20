It’s ‘Meant to Be a Trilogy’ – Variety

Within the phrases of ABBA, “Mamma mia, right here I’m going once more.”

Judy Craymer, a producer behind the unique stage manufacturing of “Mamma Mia!” in addition to the 2008 and 2018 movie diversifications, mentioned in an interview with Day by day Mail that a third installment may very well be coming.

Earlier than the coronavirus pandemic, Craymer had been planning the franchise’s third movie. Each “Mamma Mia” and its sequel, “Mamma Mia! Right here We Go Once more” have been hits on the field workplace, with the latter grossing almost $400 million worldwide.

“I used to be meant to have been getting on with that, in my head, throughout these months. However then I acquired hit with COVID fog,” Craymer mentioned. “I feel someday there can be one other movie, as a result of there’s meant to be a trilogy, you see. I do know Common would love me to do it.”

“Mamma Mia” is a musical set to the songs of the pop supergroup ABBA that tells the story of Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) and her mom, Donna (Meryl Streep). As Sophie prepares for her wedding ceremony day, the query of her paternity arises and he or she invitations three of Donna’s previous flames (Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth and Stellan Skarsgård) in hopes of discovering her actual father. Its 2018 sequel dives into the backstory of Donna, performed by Lily James, and additional explores her flings with all three males as well as to the rise of her band, Donna and the Dynamos.

A 3rd “Mamma Mia” has not been formally introduced, however Craymer mentioned a new installment may embrace new music from ABBA.

Till then, “Mamma Mia! Right here We Go Once more” can be accessible on Netflix within the U.Okay. beginning June 26, leaving loads of time to atone for the story thus far till a third movie is doubtlessly introduced.