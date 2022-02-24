It’s not a call from Microsoft technical support, it’s a scam to inject malware into your computer: how to act and protect yourself

We have spoken on several occasions about this event, which goes by streaks and every few months we see again that people continue to receive these types of calls. We refer to phone scams that start by making us believe that they come from Microsoft technical support. Since that case that our colleagues from Xataka told us, we have been seeing how it evolves, and how to protect ourselves from these calls.

The impact of this has been such that even Microsoft has alerted users with measures to deal with this type of call. What needs to be clear is, of course, do not give any information about us.

Microsoft will not contact us if we have not contacted them before

The call begins with the cybercriminal posing as a Microsoft technician. This individual assures that there are ‘hackers using the IP of our computer’ and that ‘they are going to solve it’. Later, they comment that they are going to give us a series of steps to solve the problem. Don’t be fooled among the steps is to install a program on our computer that contains malware and injects code to take control of our PC.

If we decide to continue the call and do not follow the steps that are indicated, it is most likely that they will get aggressive or hang up on us. In these cases, first of all, stay calm and try to follow our recommendations.

From Microsoft’s own website they insist on the following: “Microsoft does not send email messages or make unsolicited phone calls to request personal or financial information, or to provide technical support to repair the equipment. Any communication with Microsoft must be initiated by you. This must be taken into account from the start. And it is that as they have mentioned, Microsoft will never make a call to us if we have not been the ones who have contacted them previously. The company is never going to demand anything of us in this way, and therefore, if we receive this call, we should be suspicious of it.

The best we can do is report the case

If we want to help ensure that these types of events do not happen again, the best thing we can do is collect all kinds of information that is presented to us in the call, that is, ask where they are calling from, names and others. Although most likely they will end up hanging. after the call, we can always contact the Police to report the case.

Another option we have to report this call is to contact Microsoft directly, since there has been an official platform for some time to report this type of complaint. Always remember not to give any personal or banking information.