It’s not Bloodborne 2, but Thymesia looks good, release date and free demo

This dark fantasy RPG adventure hits stores this summer after a brief development delay.

If you’re one of those people who doesn’t let any role-playing video game go by, action and a dark fantasy setting, maybe you should take a look at Thymesia. We have already talked about the RPG once in 3DJuegos, including when we did it to announce a delay in its release date. Now, those responsible are ready to confirm its premiere on PC via and next-gen consoles on August 9.

Accompanying the news we have new trailer, where users can get a broader idea of ​​what this adventure proposes. Developed by OverBorder Studio under editing by Team17, Thymesia transports the player to a kingdom in chaos where they take control of Corvus, a being with the rare ability of power. snatch diseases from their enemies and wield them like weapons.

As if that weren’t enough, the protagonist can turn into a raven and throw his feathers like daggers in the middle of combat, helping to create a proposal with fast-paced combat and fierce skills to put into practice. In the background a story full of mystery by a heartbreakingly beautiful world where replayability is guaranteed, thanks to the multiple customization options.

If you are interested in this souls-like, you will be happy to know that it currently has a free demo for download through Steam, thus allowing you to discover first-hand the attractions of a production that has been related on social networks to Bloodborne, the RPG from FromSoftware for PS4 that resists being advertised on PC. This Thymesia, on the contrary, will arrive at launch on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

