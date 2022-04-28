It’s not Kingdom Hearts, but this free game has as many Disney and Pixar heroes as you could wish for

Disney Dreamlight Valley is an ode to the fan of the factory of dreams, and it will come to PC, consoles and Game Pass.

The most fans of the Disney universe already have in Kingdom Hearts 4 a video game to keep track of, reading all the news that its development leaves behind, but it is not the only proposal that they have in the universe of fantasy and cartoons of the factory of dreams its setting. Thus, today we have discovered Disney Dreamlight Valley, a free-to-play adventure and simulation title for PC and consoles.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is a constantly evolving free-to-play video gameGameloft is in charge of bringing this project to life, of which we can already see multiple images as well as a first trailer at the head of the news, and invites players to discover an idyllic place, in which the characters of Disney and Pixar they lived in harmony, until Oblivion corrupted it. “The thorns of the night grew everywhere and mowed down the wondrous memories bound to this magical place. With nowhere else to go, the hopeless inhabitants of Dreamlight Valley retreated to the Castle of Dreams, closing its gates behind them.” it’s up to you now discover the stories of this world and bring the magic back to Dreamlight Valley“.

We are thus faced with the challenge of unlocking the unique kingdoms of the protagonists of the stories of our childhood and that of the little ones of today. “Take care of the garden with WALL•E, cook with Remy or sit back and fishing with Goofy. What better way to collect, craft, and rebuild the valley than with friends?From beautiful princesses to wicked villains“Each inhabitant of Dreamlight Valley brings with them their own story, quests, and rewards.”

“Disney Dreamlight Valley will give our fans the opportunity to write their own story and make their life with Disney and Pixar within a richly detailed world populated with characters from some of Disney’s most iconic stories,” said Luigi Priore, vice president of Disney. and Pixar Games, in a statement.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is a video game in constant evolution; that is, with regular content updates so that users always have something new to discover. will come this summer to PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and, later, Nintendo Switch and Apple Arcade, in early access for those who purchase their Founder’s Pack and Game Pass users. Gameloft is also developing a free-to-play Mario Kart with Disney and Pixar characters that should be released to the public around the same time.

