“It’s not that bad”: this is how Faitelson demerited the game between Mexico and Canada

For Faitelson, the game between Canada and Mexico does not represent a major problem for El Tri (Photo: EFE / José Méndez)

The Mexican team will be measured against Canada this Tuesday as part of one more date of concacaf hex Heading for the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Sports analysts and other commentators are paying attention to the performance of the game. Tri this Tuesday night.

But for David Faitelson, the relevance of the match between Mexico against Canada has no major concern. Although he has openly expressed his criticism against the performance of the national team, the duel against the Canadians is not worth as much concern, according to Faitelson.

The sportscaster from ESPN compared the team of Maple leaf with world soccer powers – like Brazil or France – and demerited its relevance in the calendar of the selection of Gerardo Tata Martino To the World Cup. Explained that “It is not so bad” the expectation that has been generated around the game.

Faitelson compared Canada with world soccer potential and stated that the expectation of his game is “not so bad” (Photo: REUTERS / Henry Romero)

He even described that the selected ones could get a victory in the edmonton stadium that allows them to return to the leadership of the hexagonal of Concacaf. Through his official Twitter account, he argued his opinion and shared it with his followers.

“It’s not that bad either. Mexico does not play against France, Italy, Spain, Germany or Brazil. The rival is Canada and with good football, you can compete and also win in Edmonton … “

And it is that after the defeat of the Mexican team before the United States, the quality of the Tata in front of the team Tricolor. There were complaints and other negative reactions that called for the resignation of the Argentine helmsman.

For David Faitelson, the relevance of the match between Mexico against Canada is not of great concern (Photo: Twitter / @ Faitelson_ESPN)

In another publication, David Faitelson recalled the criticisms of Martino and built a hypothetical scenario in which he detailed that if Mexico falls to Canada, changing the technician will not be the solution to the performance of the national team. For the panelist of ESPN a new person in charge of the technical direction will not solve what happens with the Tri.

“Not even a loss tonight at Edmonton would justify a break in Gerardo Martino’s selection process. Mexico’s problems are not solved by looking for a new coach… ”, wrote Faitelson on his Twitter account.

The closest reference of the game that Canada presents was seen on the field of Aztec stadium last October 7. In that first duel, both teams had the opportunity to win. The national teams were pressured by the Canadians.

(Photo: Twitter/@Faitelson_ESPN)

In the end the game ended in a 1-1 draw. As a result, the match in the Commonwealth is expected to be similar. But one more condition that could hurt performance for both of you it will be the low temperatures.

Previous days the forecast of up to -10 degrees below zero. And today in the afternoon, images were shared of how the stadium court looks at hours after the game takes place.

This is what the Commonwealth stadium looks like before the Canada vs Mexico game (Photo: Twitter / @ CanadaSoccerEN)

The court was covered in snow. Faced with such an image, Faitelson commented that the weather will affect both countries because playing with low visibility and with a freezing climate will be difficult, but they must be carried out. “The images coming from Canada are dramatic, but the snow would also affect Canadians… Don’t worry. You have to play the games ”, stated the controversial commentator.

The meeting will take place this Tuesday, November 16 o’clock 20:06 hrs (central Mexico). If the match was won, the Mexican National Team would return to the first position in the classification, but if it lost it could descend to third position. So the stage for national players forces them to win.

KEEP READING:

With snowfall and -9 degrees: this is how the Tricolor will face Canada in the Commonwealth

This is how the repechage of Grita México Apertura 2021 will be played

The changes that Gerardo “Tata” Martino prepared in the line-up to face Canada