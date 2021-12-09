It’s not you, it’s them: the dialogues of the movies are getting worse and worse and there is an explanation

A few days ago, I had a strange feeling when I was watching the movie Romaby Alfonso Cuarón. I did not understand the dialogues well. And it’s not because they were in Mexican Spanish —the original language— but because of how the sound for the film was designed. Researching about it, I have realized that I am not the only one who has experienced this. And there are those who even have to activate the subtitles sometime so as not to miss anything important in the plot. In fact, journalist Bean Pearson has been studying the phenomenon and has come up with some answers, many of them extremely curious.

In reality, it is an accumulation of problems that have been exacerbated in the last 10 years, a time in which the film community is noticing that the dialogue is increasingly difficult to understand.

It’s a premeditated choice When it comes to the unintelligibility of the dialogue, we can only talk about one man: Christopher Nolan. Director of Tenet, Interstellar O The dark knight uses his power to make sure his films push the boundaries of sound design, often resulting in scenes where audiences literally cannot understand what his characters are saying. And it’s not just audiences who have problems with some of his films – the director has even revealed that other filmmakers have complained to him about this issue in his films.

Donald Sylvester, winner of an Oscar for his work on Ford v Ferrari, He explained, “I think Nolan already uses it as his insignia. I don’t think he cares.” Thomas Curley, also an Oscar winner as a mixer in WhiplashYou, too, have seen this type of mindset in action. “Not everything has a very crisp cinematic sound in real life, and I think some of these people are trying to replicate it.” In the case of Alejandro González Iñárritu, he made a film (Biutiful) where all the dialogues were very dirty. When their sound designer was asked about it, he said the reason was because the situation was so dire in the character’s life that it helped create a feeling of depression.





He’s in the act. We all know it, Tom Hardy occupies a unique position in film acting, having developed a style that is often so indecipherable that it is as if he challenges the audience to bend over to understand what he is saying. But what about the actors who are not at that level of intelligibility? “It’s a personal choice for them. Our job is to record them as well as we can,” explained Curley. When actors adopt that more naturalistic style, it is even more difficult for the mixer to capture quality sound.

But performance styles have changed so drastically over the years that it has become much more difficult to capture great sound on set. Karen Baker Landers, who worked on Gladiator O SkyfallAmong others, he has his own term for it: “Mumbling, panting, I call it a kind of self-conscious acting, it’s very frustrating. I would say that a lot of the younger actors have adopted that style. And I think the The responsibility also falls on managers to say, ‘I don’t understand a word you’re saying.’

It is not respected on sets. Another ingredient in this puzzle is how the sound crew is treated during the filming process. Many claim they don’t get the respect they need to put the mic where it needs to be to capture sound clearly. That’s because as movies have matured over the past 15 years, they have become more visually exciting. Because of that, they are less likely to let you place that mic right where the actor is, because it is likely going to drop a shadow when facing a light. So the images have taken precedence over what we hear.

Sylvester agrees on that. “If the sound guy says, ‘Can you get me one more take?’ They say, ‘No, we’re wrapping up. We’ll fix it in post-production.’ And of course, less time on set can have a negative effect on stereos.





Technology. A Hollywood sound professional who wishes to remain anonymous pointed out in that interview with journalist Bean Pearson that the evolution of technology is a key ingredient. “The reason people don’t remember having these same audio problems with older films is that now we have more: more tracks, more options, therefore more expected and requested from sound editors. If you listen Four Weddings and a Funeral, you will understand every word. Since then, limited number of tracks and budget have been included. And this is the result he has. “

He also pointed out what they see as an increase in the amount of music in modern films compared to older films, lamenting the over-reliance on music directors to “push the action” to audiences and the way the music and dialogue are forced to fight for the limelight in the mix.

Creator familiarity. But when a movie hits post-production, editors can even be hit by something some call “passive listening” or “familiarity.” When creators make a movie for a long time, they become familiar with bad sound to the point where they no longer see it as a problem. They are no longer listening critically as they should. Because, in fact, they are focusing us on whether or not the audience is getting the information they need (they already know what it is, they have dealt with it for months).

The rooms can play it for you. In addition, there is a A chasm of quality that is sometimes opened between how a movie sounds in mixing stages and how it can sound when played in a theater. Mark Mangini, Head of Sound at Mad Max: Fury Road, sums it up like this: “You mix it at your level in the mixing room and, in theory, it is supposed to be the same level that is represented in movie theaters by Dolby Cinema processors, so you can trust it. exact, approximate, of what I have done on the mixing stage. “

When sound professionals encounter those staggering levels of difference between the studio and the rooms there can be a schism over the best way forward: “You’re going to have some people in the studio who want to turn up – that volume louder than standard. of 7— to make up for the fact that theaters are putting it low. But if you do that, when you go to theaters that are calibrated correctly, you’re going to break the theater with so much noise.





On streaming. Mixing sound for cinemas can be difficult, but mixing it specifically for streaming has its own challenges. In fact, a separate mix is ​​made for it. And another big problem arises: compression. Very often the streamed audio is a compressed version and worse than on a Blu-ray. On that system, if you select 7.1, you will have full fidelity, just like it came from the mixing studio. But otherwise, it’s more common than streaming, like Netflix or HBO you get a downgraded version that even the creators don’t approve of.

How do we solve it? From the looks of it, this problem will require a multi-pronged approach. As Pearson says after his research, one of the aspects involves educating people about the importance of sound, from studio executives to the filmmakers themselves: “There are a lot of people who don’t prioritize sound. They know they need to have it, but not necessarily They think about it in a very creative way and they don’t like to bother with it too much. “

Ironically, that lack of understanding of how sound works seeps in until the audience literally cannot understand what the characters are saying on screen. Perhaps if the processes of capturing, creating, and shaping great sound were better understood across the industry, substantial steps could be taken to improve.