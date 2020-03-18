It’s Official: Major Theaters Are All Closed Nationwide, Here’s Cinemark’s Statement

Via these completely unprecedented and evolving instances, one factor won’t change, and that’s Cinemark’s dedication to its crew members and moviegoers. The choice to shut our U.S. theatres was extremely robust, however we all know it’s the proper factor to do as world Coronavirus considerations proceed to escalate. We’ll intently monitor suggestions of nationwide and native governmental well being organizations and sit up for inviting everybody to as soon as once more get pleasure from experiencing the films with Cinemark.