It’s Official, The Masked Singer’s Night Angel Is Terrifying Audiences

The Night Angel is definitely off-putting, however is it simply because she’s on The Masked Singer? Personally, I might see this character in a parade and never bat a watch, however when put up towards the cartoonish costumes different contestants are carrying, it is exhausting to not be a bit freaked out by somebody that appears like winged demon with a vacant mouth. Being in a darkish room with Night Angel would definitely be extra worrying than the identical circumstance with The Banana, that is for certain.