It’s official: there is a shortage of Xbox controllers and Microsoft explains why it is

The semiconductor crisis It has reached all technological sectors, which is why companies such as Nintendo or PlayStation have reassessed their estimates in order to anticipate what could be a more persistent problem than we thought. Phil Spencer has joined these assessments and believes that the shortage of next-generation consoles will remain in 2022but now we could be seeing the same situation in the controls of Xbox Series.

We are working as quickly as possible with our manufacturing and sales partners to improve this.MicrosoftFor the past few weeks, gamers in the UK have found it difficult to get their hands on one of Xbox’s devices. Following this trail, VGC has asked Microsoft about the current stability of the stock in its controls, which has led to a official confirmation: “We know that it can be difficult to find Xbox Wireless Controllers right now due to supply interruptions“explains a company spokesman.

“We are working as quickly as possible with our manufacturing and sales partners to improve this. Please check availability at your stores.” local shops“, the message ends. At this time, the official Microsoft store in the United Kingdom indicates that Xbox controllers they have run outalthough residents of the country can order custom devices via the Xbox Design Lab.

How is the situation in Spain?

Component shortages are a global issue, so we can expect similar repercussions to the UK. For example, if we look for an Xbox controller in the Microsoft Store we will see that, as we explained a few lines above, are also out of stock around these parts. However, stores like GAME o Amazon still have stock.

Of course, the estimates of the big companies do not bode well for the semiconductor crisis. In this sense, Intel worsened its first forecasts and warns that the problem will continue until 2024so it is very possible that we will continue dragging these complications for a long time.

