It’s Okay, I Missed Mine Too – Variety

Taylor Swift made a quick look on the YouTube particular “Pricey Class of 2020,” telling quarantined highschool graduates that she will relate to their expertise as a result of she missed her ceremony, too, even when hers was a voluntary MIA expertise.

The pop star informed the just about assembled that this was “not the commencement you thought you have been going to be having. I relate to that in a number of methods. When I was youthful I used to fantasize about highschool commencement and being with all your pals and cap and robe and the entire thing. Then when I obtained to that time in my life the place commencement was arising, I discovered myself on radio tour with my mother in rental vehicles, sitting on the flooring of airports, and I ended up being mailed my diploma.

“So it wasn’t precisely what I pictured, however I was nonetheless actually pleased with it,” added Swift (who didn’t carry out). “And I guess one good lesson to return from it’s anticipate the surprising, however have fun anyway. I’m so pleased with you guys and I hope that you’ve got a beautiful time and are actually pleased with yourselves.”