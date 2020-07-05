“It’s Okay To Not Be Okay” And “Backstreet Rookie” Both See Rise In Ratings

The battle for weekend drama scores rages on!

On July 4, the fifth episode of tvN’s “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” loved a modest rise in viewership from its earlier episode final week. Based on Nielsen Korea, the most recent broadcast of the romance drama scored a median nationwide ranking of 5.2 p.c and a peak of 5.6 p.c.

“It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” additionally remained No. 1 in its time slot throughout all channels—together with public broadcast networks—among the many key demographic of viewers ages 20 to 49, with whom it scored a median ranking of three.9 p.c and a peak of 4.2 p.c.

In the meantime, SBS’s “Backstreet Rookie” bounced again from its all-time scores low, scoring common nationwide scores of 4.9 p.c and seven.9 p.c for its two components.

TV Chosun’s “King Maker: The Change of Future” additionally loved a rise in viewership, scoring a median nationwide ranking of 5.5 p.c for the evening.

Lastly, KBS 2TV’s “As soon as Once more” continued its reign because the most-watched drama of Saturday nights, scoring common nationwide scores of 23.2 p.c and 28.6 p.c for its two components.

Which of those weekend dramas are you watching? Share your ideas with us beneath!

