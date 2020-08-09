“It’s Okay To Not Be Okay” Cast Bids Farewell To Drama With Closing Comments

With the ultimate episode of tvN’s “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” airing on August 9, the solid shared their remaining feedback in regards to the drama and expressed their because of the viewers.

Kim Soo Hyun starred as Moon Kang Tae, a caregiver who was too busy to even deal with himself. Nevertheless, after assembly Go Moon Younger (Website positioning Ye Ji), he realized to take off his masks and dwell true to himself. The actor commented, “Thanks for watching ‘It’s Okay to Not Be Okay.’ Everybody, together with the director, the screenwriter, the workers, and the solid, labored actually arduous.” He continued, “They advised me that the drama can be about therapeutic individuals, however I feel I used to be the one who was healed probably the most. I hope the drama was a assist to everybody. ‘It’s okay to not be okay!’”

Website positioning Ye Ji performed Go Moon Younger, a kids’s e book creator who steadily skilled emotional progress because of the 2 brothers Moon Kang Tae and Moon Sang Tae (Oh Jung Se). On her position, she commented, “Though Go Moon Younger appeared flashy and chilly on the surface, she was actually lonely. My coronary heart ached when her wounds had been revealed, and it was additionally touching to see how she was healed by changing into a household with Moon Kang Tae and Moon Sang Tae. I’m comfortable to have acquired a whole lot of love as Go Moon Younger.” Website positioning Ye Ji additionally expressed her gratitude as she stated, “I need to thank everybody who participated in ‘It’s Okay to Not Be Okay,’ in addition to all of the viewers.”

Oh Jung Se received viewers over together with his position as Moon Sang Tae, Moon Kang Tae’s brother who lived in his personal world of likes and dislikes however finally matured into an grownup with the assistance of his brother and Go Moon Younger. He remarked, “Due to Moon Sang Tae, I used to be capable of broaden my perspective of the world. Of all of the roles I’ve had, Moon Sang Tae is the purest and most warm-hearted. He made me mirror on myself.” Oh Jung Se wrapped up with a because of the viewers, saying, “I need to specific my because of the viewers for laughing and crying along with Moon Sang Tae as he matured.”

Lastly, Park Gyu Younger, who performed the hardy and charming Nam Joo Ri, commented, “I actually loved spending this spring and summer season as Nam Joo Ri. I used to be comfortable to see her develop all through the drama. This drama was made particular to me because of the director, workers, and actors, since I used to be capable of study from them and acquire a lot of power. Thanks as soon as once more to everybody who confirmed their assist for ‘It’s Okay to Not Be Okay.’”

The ultimate episode of “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” airs on August 9 at 9 p.m. KST.

