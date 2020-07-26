“It’s Okay To Not Be Okay” Continues To Rise In Ratings + “Backstreet Rookie” And “As soon as Once more” See Slight Declines

On July 25, viewership for tvN’s “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” rose barely with nationwide common rankings of 5.7 % and a peak of 6.Four % in line with Nielsen Korea. In the important thing demographic of viewers ages 20 to 49, the drama scored a mean of 4.9 % and peaked at 5.5 %.

SBS’s “Backstreet Rookie” garnered a mean nationwide score of seven.Eight % worldwide and a peak of 8.Four %, experiencing a decline in comparison with its earlier broadcast’s common of 8.6 %.

tvN’s “King Maker: The Change of Future” noticed a small improve with a mean nationwide score of 5.2 %, whereas JTBC’s “Sleek Mates” scored a mean of 4.Four % in rankings, marking a steady decline. OCN’s “Prepare” earned a mean score of 1.zero %.

Whereas KBS 2TV’s “As soon as Once more” continues to be the highest Saturday drama, its common nationwide rankings fell to 24.2 and 28.7 % for its two components after hitting an all-time excessive the earlier week.

Supply (1) (2) (3) (4) (5)