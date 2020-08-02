“It’s Okay To Not Be Okay” Filming Ends Without A Wrap Party Due To Safety Concerns

Filming for tvN’s “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” has formally come to an finish!

On August 2, tvN revealed that the romance drama, which at the moment has three episodes left in its run, had accomplished filming on July 31.

Due to current climate situations, the drama’s producers had been involved that filming would possibly take longer than initially anticipated, however the solid and crew have been finally capable of wrap up on schedule.

Nonetheless, a supply on the drama’s manufacturing crew reported that “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” is not going to be holding a wrap celebration as a result of ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The supply defined, “Out of consideration for the solid and crew’s security, we’re not planning to carry a wrap celebration.”

“It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” will air its sequence finale on August 9.

