“It’s Okay To Not Be Okay” Finale Achieves Its Highest Ratings But; “As soon as Once more” Hits New All-Time High

tvN’s “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” got here to a triumphant finish final evening!

On August 9, the romance drama starring Kim Soo Hyun and Search engine marketing Ye Ji ended on the best viewership scores of its complete run. In response to Nielsen Korea, the ultimate episode of “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” scored a mean nationwide score of seven.Three % and a peak of seven.6 %, marking an all-time excessive for the present.

Not solely did the sequence finale of “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” take first place in its time slot throughout all cable channels, but it surely additionally carried out significantly effectively with the important thing demographic of viewers ages 20 to 49, amongst whom it took first place throughout all channels together with public broadcast networks (scoring a mean score of 5.four % and a peak of 5.7 % for the evening).

KBS 2TV’s “As soon as Once more” additionally soared to its highest scores but final evening: the most recent episode of the favored weekend drama scored common nationwide scores of 33.6 % and 36.5 %, breaking its personal private file as soon as once more.

Lastly, OCN’s “Practice” loved a slight rise in viewership from its earlier episode, scoring a mean nationwide score of 1.four %.

